49ers' Jason Verrett rests after feeling soreness in surgically repaired knee

Verrett rests after feeling sore in surgically repaired knee originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Cornerback Jason Verrett's attempted comeback from a season-ending injury last season encountered a setback this week.

Verrett practiced on Wednesday during the 49ers' stay in West Virginia, but he was not on the practiced field Thursday or Friday due to discomfort in his surgically repaired right knee.

"He just had some soreness," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "And once he had some soreness, we wanted to settle it down and make sure that it was just soreness and nothing worse.

"So, hopefully, that'll leave over these next couple days, and we'll hit it up again on Wednesday next week.”

Verrett remains on the physically unable to perform list as he aims to return from a torn anterior cruciate ligament he sustained in the 2021 season opener against the Detroit Lions.

The 49ers opened Verrett’s practice window last week. At the end of 21 days, the 49ers must decide whether to activate him to the 53-man roster, keep him on PUP for the remainder of the season or release him.

Verrett could be in line to have a major role for the 49ers this season if he can get healthy and stay healthy. The 49ers lost starting cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to a season-ending torn ACL in Week 5 at Carolina.

The club likely wil turn to second-year corner Deommodore Lenoir to take over for Moseley.

Verrett entered the NFL in 2014 as a first-round draft pick of the San Diego Chargers. In nine injury-plagued seasons, he has appeared in just 40 games. He has played more than six games in a season only twice in his career.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast