49ers' Jaquiski Tartt recruiting K'Waun Williams for 2021 defensive reboot

Jaquiski Tartt has been doing a little bit of recruiting to keep continuity going on the 49ers' roster in 2021.

The 49ers had nearly 40 players set to become free agents upon the official end of the league year. Several 49ers players have revealed that they have made their best effort to try to influence their teammates to return to make another run at the postseason.

After re-signing to a one-year deal, Tartt spoke to Bay Area media on Monday. Tartt shared he has reached out to his counterpart in the secondary, K’Waun Williams, who has yet to re-sign with the team.

“I’ve been in communication with K.K.,” Tartt said on Monday. “For him, he’s going to do the best thing for him. I feel like the best thing for him is to come here. It would be great to get him back. On the defensive side he’s another guy that’s very valuable to our secondary so hopefully we get him back.”

Tartt, who is one of the longest tenured 49ers players alongside Jimmie Ward, feels like he still has a lot to prove after six seasons in the league. The two safeties have not only spent their entire NFL careers with the same club, but have known each other since they both attended Davidson High School in Mobile, Ala.

Both Tartt and Ward have had their issues trying to stay healthy for a complete season but believe they have a special relationship when they are on the field together. Having played together for so many seasons, their communication and chemistry on the field is unique.

“To be back one more year with Jimmie and to have a complete season, with both me and Jimmie on the field is something that we always wanted to do to show the NFL that we can be the top two-tandem that we believe we are,” Tartt said.

The 49ers head into the 2021 season with predominantly familiar faces on the defensive side of the ball. Along with Tartt and Ward, Jason Verrett, Emmanuel Moseley, D.J. Jones, Marcell Harris and Dontae Johnson have all committed to return.

New faces include former Los Angeles Rams defensive end Samson Ebukam and nine-year veteran safety Tavon Wilson. The 49ers may have a new defensive coordinator in DeMeco Ryans but consistency on the roster will make the transition an easy one.

