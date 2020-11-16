49ers' JaMycal Hasty out for rest of season with fractured collarbone

Hasty out for rest of 49ers' season with fractured collarbone originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have made it to their bye week, but not before losing another player for the rest of the season.

Running back JaMycal Hasty was injured in San Francisco's 27-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Following the game, coach Kyle Shanahan said Hasty sustained a fractured collarbone and will miss the remainder of the season.

Hasty, 24, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor this past offseason. The rookie entered Sunday's game with 172 total yards from scrimmage, as injuries to Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, Jeff Wilson and Jerick McKinnon had pressed him into unexpected duty.

With Hasty now out for the season, the 49ers temporarily are extremely short on running back depth. McKinnon was the only 49ers player other than Hasty with multiple carries in the loss to the Saints, and recent practice squad call-up Austin Walter is the only other healthy back on the active roster.

As such, the bye week comes at a good time. Mostert hasn't played since the Week 6 win over the Rams, but he is expected to be available for the rematch with Los Angeles in Week 12. The same goes for Coleman, and possibly Wilson, too. Their return to the lineup obviously would be a huge boost to a 49ers offense that has had to make do without key players all season long.

Hasty will be an exclusive rights free agent at season's end, so there's a good chance this isn't the last we've seen of him in a 49ers uniform.