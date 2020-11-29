49ers' Jamar Taylor carted off field, out vs. Rams after leg injury

49ers' Taylor carted off field, out vs. Rams after leg injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nickel cornerback Jamar Taylor needed to be carted off the field late in the second quarter of the 49ers' game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Taylor, 30, grabbed his left knee after being blocked by Rams running back Malcolm Brown. He will not play the remainder of the game, the 49ers announced at halftime.

The cart is out for #49ers Jamar Taylor pic.twitter.com/nTYMmT6az6 — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) November 29, 2020

Jamar Taylor was injured from a block by Rams RB Malcolm Brown. Taylor did not see him coming. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 29, 2020

Emmanuel Moseley lined up in Taylor's place after Taylor left the game.

Taylor has filled in as the 49ers' primary slot cornerback since while nickel corner K'Waun Williams has played in just six games so far this season. The eight-year veteran entered Sunday tied for the team lead with two interceptions and tied for third with three passes defensed.

On the same day running back Raheem Mostert, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and cornerback Richard Sherman made an immediate impact in returning to the field, the 49ers' bad injury luck continued unabated.