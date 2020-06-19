49ers-Jamal Adams rumors don't appear to bother safety Jaquiski Tartt

Jamal Adams made news yesterday when he reportedly requested a trade from the New York Jets.

The standout safety reportedly has the 49ers on a shortlist of teams he'd like to be traded to. (Spoiler Alert: They are all winning teams).

A trade for the 49ers to acquire Adams would be tricky given their salary-cap situation and desire not to relinquish future draft capital. Any hypothetical trade for Adams most likely will have the 49ers sending safety Jaquiski Tartt to the Jets (that's what our own Brian Witt outlined). Tartt, for his part, doesn't seem to make too much of any rumors as he responded to a hypothetical from Sports Illustrated's Grant Cohn on Twitter.

I hope you get the answers you looking for...lol https://t.co/vwuipq1cWx — Jaquiski ‘Quaski' Tartt (@Quaski29) June 19, 2020

Adams is one of the best safeties in the NFL, but it's quite unlikely he'll be coming to the Bay Area.

The 49ers are built to win now but also must keep an eye on the future as it pertains to their salary cap. Any trade for Adams would have to come with the long-term extension the safety desires, and that would put the 49ers in a position they don't want to be in. They currently are trying to work out a contract extension with George Kittle. They also have to have future contract extensions for Trent Williams and Nick Bosa on the mind as well.

Couple that with coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch openly saying they don't want to give away draft capital -- as they don't want to be in a position without the necessary draft capital again like they were this year -- and it's hard to see Adams suiting up for the 49ers next season.

Tartt was solid for the 49ers in 2019, pairing with Jimmie Ward to form a formidable safety duo. He received a 67.9 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus after surrendering 13 receptions on 25 targets. He also recorded 37 solo tackles and forced one fumble.

There's no doubt Adams is one of the best safeties in the NFL. But the price tag to acquire him is large and would alter their team-building strategy for the next several years.

So there's no reason for Tartt to worry about becoming a Jet anytime soon.

