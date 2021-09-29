49ers' Jalen Hurd not yet ready for injured reserve window to open

49ers receiver Hurd 'not there yet' for IR window to open originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers on Wednesday opened the injured reserve practice windows for cornerback Davontae Harris and defensive lineman Maurice Hurst. The same can't be said for receiver Jalen Hurd.

"He's just not there yet," coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday to reporters. "The other two guys are ready to go. They'll practice today. And when they're ready, we'll get them up."

Hurd, 25, is in his third NFL season with the 49ers. He's still yet to play in a regular-season game.

The 49ers selected Hurd in the third round of the 2019 draft. He missed all of the 2019 season with a stress fracture in his back, and then miss all of last year after tearing his ACL prior to the season. Hurd still dealt with knee issues this offseason and into the preseason, which is why he remains shelved.

Hurd figured to be an integral part of the 49ers' offense after being selected in the third round back in 2019. He began his college career as a running back at Tennessee where he rushed for 1,285 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2015. Following the 2016 season, he transferred to Baylor and changed positions to receiver.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, Hurd totaled 1,115 yards -- 946 rushing and 209 receiving -- his one season at Baylor. He scored seven total TDs -- four through the air and three on the ground.

The 49ers clearly see Hurd's potential, but the wait continues.

Josh Norman (chest), K'Waun Williams (ankle), George Kittle (calf) and Javon Kinlaw (knee) all didn't practice Wednesday.

