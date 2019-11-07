49ers' Jalen Hurd ahead of Trent Taylor in rehabilitation progress

SANTA CLARA -- Rookie wide receiver Jalen Hurd appears to be on pace to be available to join the 49ers' active roster before Trent Taylor.

Taylor underwent surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his right foot before the 49ers' first preseason game. He went on injured reserve before Week 3, but has experienced a setback. Taylor is temporarily using a crutch for support.

Taylor, a third-year pro, is unlikely to be able to play at the first point he is eligible to return on Nov. 24 against Baltimore.

"He had an infection with it too so he had to start that over," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Thursday. "It's just cost him some time.

"I think we have a decision that we can bring him back by Baltimore, but it's not looking likely right now."

Hurd appears closer to being able to return. He was placed on injured reserve before Week 5 with a stress reaction in his back. He is eligible to practice next week and could play as early as Dec. 1 against Baltimore.

"So we'll see how this week goes and we'll make that decision next week," Shanahan said. "If he's not ready by then, he'll be week-to-week to give him that chance to open up that three-week window."

Hurd, a fourth-round draft pick, caught two touchdown passes in his first preseason game on Aug. 10 against the Dallas Cowboys and has not played since.

Players are permitted to return off IR to practice after six weeks but must spend at least eight weeks on injured reserve before returning to play. Once a player returns to practice, there is a three-week window at the end of which the player must be activated to kept on season-ending IR. Teams are permitted to activate a maximum of two players off IR during the course of a season.

