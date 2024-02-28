49ers to interview David Merritt for defensive coordinator

One of the coaches who helped the Chiefs beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl is among the candidates to run Kyle Shanahan's defense in 2024.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Chiefs defensive backs coach David Merritt is interviewing for the opening on Shanahan's staff. The 49ers fired Steve Wilks after their overtime loss to the Chiefs in Las Vegas.

Former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, 49ers defensive passing game specialist Nick Sorenson, and 49ers defensive backs coach Daniel Bullocks are also up for the job.

Merritt has been in his current job since 2019 and also had a long run with the Giants as part of Tom Coughlin's staff. He has won five Super Bowl rings over his time with the two teams.