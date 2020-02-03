49ers use interception to take 20-10 lead

Jimmy Garoppolo has more passes and more passing yards than he had in either postseason game leading up to Super Bowl LIV.

Garoppolo has completed 17 of 20 passes for 183 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Garoppolo did the heavy lifting after Fred Warner‘s interception of Patrick Mahomes, but it was Raheem Mostert who got the glory. Mostert scored on a 1-yard run, giving the 49ers a 20-10 lead with 2:35 remaining in the third quarter.

It was the sixth play on a 55-yard drive.

The 49ers played the drive without Joe Staley, who is questionable to return with a hand injury. Justin Skule stepped in at left tackle.

Garoppolo completed a key third-and-eight from the Kansas City 37, finding Kendrick Bourne for a 26-yard gain. He then found fullback Kyle Juszczyk for a 10-yard gain to the 1-yard line on the next play.

Mostert plowed into the end zone on first-and-goal.

Garoppolo completed 11 of 19 passes for 131 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the divisional-round victory over the Vikings and 6 of 8 passes for 77 yards in the NFC Championship Game win over the Packers.