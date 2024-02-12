49ers installed as early favorites to win Super Bowl LIX

The 49ers weren't able to win Super Bowl LVIII, but oddsmakers like their chances of getting another bite at the apple.

Odds to win Super Bowl LIX are out and the 49ers are the favorites to get the job done at sportsbooks around the country. The odds they are getting varies a bit from book to book, but they are generally in the neighborhood of +550.

The 49ers lost to the Chiefs on Sunday night and the AFC champions are the No. 2 team on boards as we kick off the offseason. The Ravens, who lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, are No. 3 and the Lions and Bills round out the top five, although the order of those final two teams isn't uniform.

Six teams make up the next block as oddsmakers have the Bengals, Cowboys, Eagles, Dolphins, Packers, and Texans in varying orders. The Chargers, Jets, Rams, and Jaguars are the next group and Caesars Sportsbook assistant director Adam Pullen told ESPN that they've seen a lot of early action backing the Lions and Chargers.

"Obviously, the Lions are following up on a tremendous season and the Chargers made a splash by hiring Jim Harbaugh as their head coach," Pullen said.

Just as there's consensus on the 49ers at the top of the board, there's agreement at the bottom. The Panthers have the longest Super Bowl odds as they head into Dave Canales' first season as head coach.