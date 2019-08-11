Joe Fann is back in Seattle.

The Pacific Northwest native, who grew up in Bothell, Wash., just about 25 minutes from Seattle, is NBC Sports Northwest's newest Seahawks Insider.

San Francisco 49ers Insider, Matt Maiocco, recently caught up with Fann in an episode of The 49ers Insider Podcast. Fann, formerly with 49ers.com, talked about his four years covering San Francisco, what it's like to return to Seattle where he grew up watching the Seahawks and what he looks forward to most in his new role.

Fann also shared his thoughts on the Seahawks defense post-Legion of Boom, and life after Doug Baldwin.

Take a listen to the podcast below:

The 49ers Insider Podcast: Seahawks Insider Joe Fann talks life after Doug Baldwin, post L.O.B. era originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest