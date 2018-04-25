49ers Insider Matt Maiocco's first-round NFL mock draft

1, Cleveland: QB Sam Darnold, USC

New Browns GM John Dorsey has done a nice job of creating some intrigue, but all the names you've heard within the past week are probably only smokescreens.



2, N.Y. Giants: QB Josh Allen, Wyoming

Eli Manning is 37, and the strong-armed Allen will spend a year as his understudy.



3, N.Y. Jets: QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater can step aside for the new guy to take over sooner than later.



4, Cleveland: DE Bradley Chubb, N.C. State

Chubb teams up with Myles Garrett on the other side to provide a lethal pass rush.



5, Denver: RB Saquan Barkley, Penn State

If Barkley is not here, they will gladly go with Denzel Ward to shore up the secondary.



6, Indianapolis: G Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame

The Colts finally supply Andrew Luck with a bodyguard . . . assuming he ever gets healthy enough to benefit from the presence of the draft's best O-lineman.



7, Tampa Bay: DB Derwin James, Florida State

The Bucs add a defensive back who also gives their poor run defense a lift with his play close to the line of scrimmage.



8, Chicago: CB Denzel Ward, Ohio State

The Bears have a lot of options for providing defensive coordinator Vic Fangio with some help, but settle on the best cover man.



9, 49ERS: DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama

Versatile. High character. Great leader. Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt are both entering the final year of their contracts. He fits an immediate need, too. What's not to like about this pick? With Reuben Foster's status being uncertain, either Roquan Smith and Tremaine Edmunds would make a lot of sense, too.



10, RAIDERS: LB Roquan Smith, Georgia

The Raiders have a hole in the middle of their defense as NaVorro Bowman remains a free agent. The Raiders finally address what has been a need for several seasons.



11, Miami: QB Josh Rosen, UCLA

Coach Adam Gase has no issues taking a QB who is strong-willed enough to ask a lot of questions and flash some attitude from time to time.



12, Buffalo: LB Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech

If the Bills do not move up to get a quarterback, they can remain right here and get a player who is easily a top-10 defensive talent.



13, Washington: DT Vita Vea, Washington

Oh, Jim Tomsula is going to love working with this huge, athletic presence in the middle of the line.



14, Green Bay: DE Marcus Davenport, Texas-San Antonio

He's a unique personality with unique size and athleticism. But he's going to have to develop more than just a bull rush to get to QBs in the NFL.



15, Arizona: CB Josh Jackson, Iowa

The Cardinals might have a need at quarterback, but the Jackson they select is the guy who led the nation in interceptions last season.



16, Baltimore: WR D.J. Moore, Maryland

This is a tough call, but the Ravens remain local instead of selecting the pass-catcher from Alabama.



17, L.A. Chargers: DT Da'Ron Payne, Alabama

His versatility to play both interior positions and rush the passer should fit well in Gus Bradley's scheme.



18, Seattle: DE Harold Landry, Boston College

He might be undersized, but he fits in the scheme as the Seahawks try to replenish their pass rush.



19, Dallas: WR Courtland Sutton, SMU

This is a tough call, but the Cowboys remain local instead of selecting the pass-catcher from Alabama.



20, Detroit: LB Leighton Vander Esch, Boise State

Hey, the guy played eight-man football in high school, so he knows how to cover some ground to make plays.



21, Cincinnati: T Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame

Don't be surprised if McGlinchey, the best offensive tackle available, goes much earlier than this – like within the top 12 picks.



22, Buffalo: G/C James Daniels, Iowa

After the retirements of Eric Wood and Richie Incognito, Daniels represents the intersection of need and best-player available.



23, New England: LB Rashaan Evans, Alabama

Bill Belichick needs a linebacker and his old buddy, Nick Saban, has just the man for him.



24, Carolina: CB Jaire Alexander, Louisville

The Panthers agreed to a deal with free-agent Bashaud Breeland but he failed the physical. Alexander steps in to fill a hole.



25, Tennessee: DT Taven Bryan, Florida

Bryan takes the spot the Titans tried to fill with Ndamukong Suh, who signed with the L.A. Rams, instead.



26, Atlanta: TE Hayden Hurst, South Carolina

Hurst and Dallas Goedert are first-round talents at TE, but Hurst gets his name called here.



27, New Orleans: WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama

The Saints stop the fall of the guy whom many considered to be the top receiver in the draft.



28, Pittsburgh: TE Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State

The Steelers traded for Vance McDonald last year and, obviously, they remain in the market for a playmaker in this spot.



29, Jacksonville: G Will Hernandez, UTEP

The Jags broke the bank to land Andrew Norwell in free agency, and they bring in another powerful presence to open holes for Leonard Fournette.



30, Minnesota: T Kolton Miller, UCLA

If they're going to guarantee Kirk Cousins all that money, they better bring along someone to protect their investment.



31, New England: QB Kyle Lauletta, Richmond

There are still a lot of questions why Belichick gave away Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers for just a second-round pick. In Lauletta, they're getting the closest thing in this draft to Garoppolo. Just to bring it full circle, they could just wait until No. 43 – the pick acquired from the 49ers for Garoppolo – to make this selection.



32, Philadelphia: WR Christian Kirk, Texas A&M

Kirk is a perfect fit for this offense and gives Carson Wentz a nice welcome-back gift upon his return to the playing field.

