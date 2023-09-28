49ers injury update: WR Deebo Samuel misses another practice ahead of Week 4

For the second day in a row the 49ers were without wide receiver Deebo Samuel in practice as they prepare for a Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Samuel briefly exited the team’s Week 3 win over the Giants because of a rib injury. He returned, but showed up on the participation report Wednesday with a knee injury that head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated cropped up late Friday after the game.

A pair of non-participations isn’t a great sign for Samuel’s availability for Sunday’s game vs. the Cardinals. However, it’s not unprecedented for a player to miss two days, return for Friday’s session and then play Sunday.

Given how early it is in the season though it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if the team was extra cautious with its star receiver.

Here’s the full participation report for Thursday’s practice:

Did not participate

WR Jauan Jennings (shin)

WR Deebo Samuel (ribs, knee)

The 49ers’ WR corps could be very thin Sunday if they’re missing both Jennings and Samuel. Both players have missed the first two practices ahead of Week 4.

Limited participation

WR Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder)

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle)

LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle)

CB Ambry Thomas (knee)

Greenlaw was back in action after sitting out Wednesday’s session. Flannigan-Fowles was downgraded to a limited participant after practicing in full Wednesday. Neither Aiyuk nor Thomas suffered any kind of setback after limited practices to begin the week.

Cardinals practice report

Did not participate

DE Jonathan Ledbetter (finger)

LB Josh Woods (ankle)

Limited participation

LB Krys Barnes (finger)

WR Marquise Brown (thumb)

RB Keaontay Ingram (neck)

Full participation

T Kelvin Beachum (hand)

LB Zaven Collins (eye)

RB James Conner (back)

