49ers injury update: WR Danny Gray unlikely ready for Week 1 with shoulder sprain

The 49ers avoided a major injury with wide receiver Danny Gray. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Sunday in a conference call said Gray has an SC joint sprain in his shoulder and the timeline for return is still unclear.

Shanahan said that while it’s good news Gray avoided any kind of break, the ailment will likely keep him out to start the regular season.

Immediately after the game Shanahan said the club’s x-ray’s were inconclusive and they were hoping there wasn’t a break in Gray’s shoulder or collarbone.

Shanahan also said defensive lineman Kerry Hyder has a shoulder stinger that will need to be taken care of during the week. Running back Jeremy McNichols will also be out a few weeks with a hamstring injury, which could spell the end of his time with the 49ers heading into the final preseason game.

