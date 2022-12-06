49ers injury updates from Week 13 win over Dolphins

The 49ers suffered a handful of injuries in their Week 13 victory over the Dolphins, headlined by the broken foot that will cost QB Jimmy Garoppolo the rest of the 2022 season. It turns out DE Nick Bosa is also dealing with some health issues after his three-sack showing in Sunday’s game.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday in a conference call with reporters provided updates on the injury issues San Francisco is facing ahead of a Week 14 showdown against the Buccaneers.

“Jimmy with his broken foot, still doing a lot of testing. He has to talk to some foot specialists, so I don’t really have any new information on that, but the same as what I told you guys yesterday. Hassan Ridgeway, he has a pec strain. Surgery’s not needed, but he’ll be out for a while and most likely six-to-eight weeks. Tarvarius Moore had a knee sprain, he’ll be out a few weeks. And Nick Bosa has some hamstring irritation, we’ll manage him throughout the week.”

The additional testing for Garoppolo likely won’t have any impact on his ability to play again in 2022, but it could have a significant effect on what his 2023 offseason looks like. We saw this year how much an injury can impact a player’s market, so that will be worth monitoring again as Garoppolo gets set to hit free agency in March.

Shanahan on Sunday noted Ridgeway had a pec issue late in the game, and it’s good news for the veteran defensive lineman that it’s not necessarily season-ending. A six-to-eight-week injury at this point though likely means his regular season is over, and the 49ers may need to make a playoff run to even get him back in 2022. He’ll likely be replaced by T.Y. McGill, who was inactive Sunday.

Moore’s injury will force the 49ers to make some changes on special teams where he was a frequent contributor. It sounds like he could be back by the end of the regular season.

The Bosa hamstring “irritation” is definitely concerning. When he felt said irritation isn’t exactly clear, but the 49ers need to do everything they can to ensure he’s healthy for them down the stretch. San Francisco has successfully navigated a ton of injury problems this year. Losing Bosa would be extremely tough to overcome. His practice participation will be worth closely monitoring throughout the week leading up to a crucial game against the Buccaneers.

