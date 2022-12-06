49ers injury updates from Week 13 win over Dolphins

Kyle Madson
·2 min read

The 49ers suffered a handful of injuries in their Week 13 victory over the Dolphins, headlined by the broken foot that will cost QB Jimmy Garoppolo the rest of the 2022 season. It turns out DE Nick Bosa is also dealing with some health issues after his three-sack showing in Sunday’s game.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday in a conference call with reporters provided updates on the injury issues San Francisco is facing ahead of a Week 14 showdown against the Buccaneers.

“Jimmy with his broken foot, still doing a lot of testing. He has to talk to some foot specialists, so I don’t really have any new information on that, but the same as what I told you guys yesterday. Hassan Ridgeway, he has a pec strain. Surgery’s not needed, but he’ll be out for a while and most likely six-to-eight weeks. Tarvarius Moore had a knee sprain, he’ll be out a few weeks. And Nick Bosa has some hamstring irritation, we’ll manage him throughout the week.”

The additional testing for Garoppolo likely won’t have any impact on his ability to play again in 2022, but it could have a significant effect on what his 2023 offseason looks like. We saw this year how much an injury can impact a player’s market, so that will be worth monitoring again as Garoppolo gets set to hit free agency in March.

Shanahan on Sunday noted Ridgeway had a pec issue late in the game, and it’s good news for the veteran defensive lineman that it’s not necessarily season-ending. A six-to-eight-week injury at this point though likely means his regular season is over, and the 49ers may need to make a playoff run to even get him back in 2022. He’ll likely be replaced by T.Y. McGill, who was inactive Sunday.

Moore’s injury will force the 49ers to make some changes on special teams where he was a frequent contributor. It sounds like he could be back by the end of the regular season.

The Bosa hamstring “irritation” is definitely concerning. When he felt said irritation isn’t exactly clear, but the 49ers need to do everything they can to ensure he’s healthy for them down the stretch. San Francisco has successfully navigated a ton of injury problems this year. Losing Bosa would be extremely tough to overcome. His practice participation will be worth closely monitoring throughout the week leading up to a crucial game against the Buccaneers.

List

Gold stars: Best performances from 49ers win over Dolphins

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire

Recommended Stories

  • 49ers cautiously optimistic that Jimmy Garoppolo avoided Lisfranc injury

    The 49ers already lost Trey Lance. Now, they won’t have Jimmy Garoppolo the rest of the way. Garoppolo is out for the season with a broken left foot. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan offered a bit of hopeful news Monday: Doctors don’t believe the quarterback has a Lisfranc injury. Shanahan was hesitant to commit since Garoppolo [more]

  • Robert Saleh: Jets still intend to play Zach Wilson this season

    The Jets' QB status quo remains unchanged: Mike White will start and Zach Wilson will be inactive Sunday vs. the Buffalo Bills. But Robert Saleh says he still intends for Wilson to play again this season.

  • Chargers continue to struggle with same mistakes on defense

    Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco spent more than $112 million in guaranteed salaries during the offseason to get players with experience in Brandon Staley's defense. The inability to stop the run and allow explosive plays were on display again during Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The story yesterday were the explosions because the big ones for them were certainly big,'' Staley said.

  • Jimmy Garoppolo seeking multiple opinions from foot specialists on injury

    The 49ers don't know how bad Jimmy Garoppolo's broken foot is, but they are hoping specialist will be able to confirm the severity of the injury.

  • 49ers' fortunes now rest on right arm of rookie Brock Purdy

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The challenge facing the San Francisco 49ers after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a season-ending foot injury is all too familiar. The hope in San Francisco is a more talented roster will be enough to help carry fearless rookie Brock Purdy the rest of the way. The first returns were positive with Purdy throwing two touchdown passes in relief of Garoppolo in a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

  • Packers GM, coach want Rodgers back next season

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) A day after Aaron Rodgers said returning for a 19th season with the Green Bay Packers will require a ''mutual desire on both sides'', his general manager agreed with the franchise quarterback. ''Surely, yeah,'' GM Brian Gutekunst said on Monday, a day after a 28-19 victory at the Chicago Bears moved the Packers to 5-8. Coach Matt LaFleur also said on Monday ''absolutely'' he'd want Rodgers back for 2023.

  • Darius Slay explains why Jalen Hurts should be the MVP over Patrick Mahomes

    Eagles star cornerback Darius Slay lays out all the reasons star quarterback Jalen Hurts should be the MVP over Patrick Mahomes

  • Greg Norman ignoring Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods amid LIV Golf feud: ‘I’m not going anywhere’

    It was Greg Norman’s “brainwashed” comment that Rory McIlroy said prompted him to “be as much of a pain in his arse as possible.”

  • If You Invested $1000 in Ametek a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

    Why investing for the long run, especially if you buy certain popular stocks, could reap huge rewards.

  • What No. 2 Texas is facing against No. 17 Illinois on Tuesday

    Watch for these players when Texas takes on Illinois on Tuesday, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

  • With 6 straight losses, Bears get breather with bye week

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) Cornerback Jaylon Johnson chose to look on the bright side as the Chicago Bears stumbled into their bye. The Bears are reeling with six straight losses after getting knocked off by Green Bay on Sunday. The Bears (3-10) can certainly use a breather.

  • Tua Tagovailoa commits 3 turnovers, Dolphins lose to Brock Purdy's 49ers in Jimmy Garoppolo's absence

    Garoppolo's done for the season after injuring his left foot against the Dolphins.

  • Japan national team loses again in round of 16 at World Cup

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) After making it back to the round of 16, Japan is headed back to the drawing board. The Japanese reached the knockout stage of the World Cup for the fourth time, and then lost for the fourth time. This one came in a penalty shootout against 2018 runner-up Croatia.

  • Ronaldo eyes World Cup quarters as Morocco dare to dream

    Cristiano Ronaldo will aim to fire Portugal past Switzerland and into the World Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday as Morocco bid to derail Spain's bid for a second global crown.

  • Why Bears' Matt Eberflus had no issue with play-calling in Packers loss

    Luke Getsy's play-calling in the second half vs. the Packers deserves further examination, but Matt Eberflus stands by the offensive plan of attack in the critical moments Sunday.

  • Smith keeps adding chapters to comeback season in Seattle

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) One of the missing pieces from Geno Smith's terrific comeback season for the Seattle Seahawks was directing something memorable late in the game. Smith hitting DK Metcalf for the winning touchdown with 36 seconds left was another special moment to be savored in what has continued to be an unforgettable season for Seattle's QB.

  • Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out with foot injury

    The 49ers have provided an update on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and it’s not good news. Garoppolo has been downgraded to out with a foot injury. Garoppolo was sacked for a 10-yard loss to end San Francisco’s first drive and suffered the injury then. He was first examined in the sideline medical tent before he was [more]

  • Miami hoping tough 49ers loss prepares it for the postseason

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) The biggest thing Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel wanted out of Miami's matchup against San Francisco, besides a win, was for his team to experience a playoff atmosphere. Most of the players on the Dolphins roster have never played in a playoff game, but Sunday's 33-17 loss to the 49ers gave them a glimpse at what to expect as they push toward the postseason. ''The idea is to lay it all out on the line for each other and then deal with the consequences,'' McDaniel said.

  • 49ers Post-Game: Coach Kyle Shanahan

    Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending broken foot in the 49ers game against the Dolphins on Sunday. (12-4-22)

  • Australia records first current account deficit in three years

    Australia's current account fell into deficit for the first time in three years last quarter as robust domestic demand sucked in imports and miners paid more dividends abroad, though the drag on economic growth was not as large as first feared. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday showed the current account had slid to a deficit of A$2.3 billion ($1.54 billion) in the July-September quarter. "The deficit reflected a narrowing but robust trade surplus, which was offset by a record high income deficit in the September quarter," said Grace Kim, acting head of international statistics at the ABS.