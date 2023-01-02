49ers injury updates: Team fears MCL sprain for LG Aaron Banks

The 49ers lost left guard Aaron Banks early in Sunday’s win over the Raiders, and they could wind up missing their left guard if head coach Kyle Shanahan’s initial diagnosis is correct.

Shanahan in his post-game press conference told reporters the team fears an MCL sprain for Banks, who walked off under his own power and never returned after being listed as questionable. He’ll have further testing with an MRI on Monday.

Veteran OL Daniel Brunskill filled in at left guard in Banks’ absence.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw will also undergo on MRI on Monday to see the extent of the back injury he suffered in the second half against the Raiders. He got bent back awkwardly while making a tackle and jogged off under his own power. The 49ers announced that he was questionable to return, and he never came back into the game.

LB Azeez Al-Shaair moved over to Greenlaw’s Will LB spot, while Oren Burks came off the bench to fill the Sam LB vacancy left by Al-Shaair’s move.

Shanahan speaks with reporters again Monday, at which point he’ll likely have more info on the extent of the two ailments. San Francisco closes its season at home against the Cardinals on Jan. 8.

