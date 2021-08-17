49ers injury updates to start Week 2 of preseason schedule

The 49ers left their first preseason game with their health relatively intact. That changed a little bit following updates from head coach Kyle Shanahan after Monday’s practice.

There were a couple issues in practice including left tackle Trent Williams limping off late in the session, along with a lingering injury from last week to defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw, and another one that occurred during Saturday’s game to wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr.

Shanahan expanded on those ailments Monday in his press conference.

OL Trent Williams (lower body)

"I didn't see it," Shanahan said. "They said he just clipped his hip or knee or something and we got him out. He didn't seem overly concerned, but we've got to look at him when we get inside.” It's going to raise some red flags any time the star left tackle leaves practice early. This will be worth monitoring very closely and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the team play it very, very conservative with Williams. We should get more information Tuesday when/after the team practices.

WR Austin Watkins (foot)

The undrafted rookie suffered a broken foot during Saturday's game, and Shanahan confirmed Watkins would go on the Injured Reserve list. Going on IR now will end his rookie year with the 49ers. He could reach an injury settlement that makes him a free agent, or he can spend the year rehabbing in Santa Clara with a chance to compete for a roster spot next year. Watkins was signed out of the University of Alabama-Birmingham where he hauled in 98 receptions for 1,642 yards and nine touchdowns in 25 games.

DL Javon Kinlaw (shoulder)

"Yes, Javon hurt his shoulder last week," Shanahan said. "He'll be week to week. I doubt he'll be out there this week. It wasn't a setback. It was a new thing.” Kinlaw has already dealt with a knee injury that's forced him out of some practices. Injuries to the defensive tackle aren't great given how much the 49ers are relying on him to anchor the heart of their defensive front. A week-to-week injury a month out of the regular season opener isn't great, but it's not the end of the world either. His status will be worth monitoring closer to the final preseason game in a couple weeks.

OL Shon Coleman (knee)

“Yeah Shon Coleman hurt his knee in the game. He's day to day," Shanahan said.

Coleman and fellow offensive lineman Aaron Banks were both hurt in Saturday's game. It's not a good start for Coleman who missed all of 2019 with an injury, and then opted out last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He's in the race for the swing tackle spot, but he's off to a slow start in camp and now an injury will put him even further behind the curve.

