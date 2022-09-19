49ers injury updates: RB Tyrion Davis-Price suffers high ankle sprain

The 49ers had a couple additional injuries after Sunday’s game vs. the Seahawks. Aside from Trey Lance’s season-ending ankle injury, the 49ers also saw running back Tyrion Davis-Price go down with a high ankle sprain. Tight end Tyler Kroft left the game as well with an MCL sprain per head coach Kyle Shanahan when he spoke with reporters Monday on a conference call. Both players will be out a few weeks.

Davis-Price made his debut Sunday against Seattle and had a nice outing with 14 carries for 33 yards, and he showed good open field wiggle and elusiveness. Now his momentum will be derailed for at least a few weeks.

Next up will be undrafted rookie Jordan Mason or veteran RB Marlon Mack who joined the 49ers’ practice squad after RB Elijah Mitchell went down with an MCL sprain in Week 1.

With Kroft the 49ers might luck out with their TE depth. Kroft started the first two games and led the club in snaps at tight end in Week 1. Despite leaving Sunday’s game early he still played 28 percent of the offensive snaps.

If George Kittle returns, the 49ers won’t feel the Kroft loss as much. However, if Kittle is still dealing with a groin injury and has to miss Week 3, it would force San Francisco to dip into their practice squad and bring up TE Troy Fumagalli.

It’s unclear whether either player will go on IR, which would open roster spots, but force them to miss a minimum of four weeks.

