49ers injury updates: RB Elijah Mitchell day-to-day with adductor strain

As training camp progresses, the bumps and bruises continue to grow in Santa Clara. On Thursday, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided an injury update for four players, including a key member of the backfield.

Here’s a look at the latest round of updates regarding injuries for the 49ers at training camp.

RB Elijah Mitchell (Hip)

Christian McCaffrey’s backfield mate was held out of practice on Thursday with an adductor strain. Following practice in Santa Clara, Kyle Shanahan told reporters the third-year running back would “probably” be out of practice for a week.

RB Elijah Mitchell was held out of practice due to an adductor strain. He’ll probably be out of action for a week, coach Kyle Shanahan said. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 3, 2023

If Mitchell misses a week of practice, the running back’s status for the 49ers preseason opener on Aug. 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders could be in jeopardy.

With Mitchell out, sophomore tailbacks Jordan Mason and Ty Davis-Price could receive more reps in San Francisco’s backfield.

OT Jaylon Moore (Knee)

After leaving practice on Tuesday with an injury, swing tackle Jaylon Moore was listed with a bone bruise on Thursday. The Western Michigan product didn’t practice on Thursday, but was on the field.

The #49ers OL depth may get tested early in camp. https://t.co/nFVRjeuxoD — Niners Wire (@TheNinersWire) August 1, 2023

According to David Lombardi of The Athletic, Moore was walking around on the practice field without a limp and had a sleeve on his left leg.

Good news: 49ers tackle Jaylon Moore, who went down with an injury the other day, isn’t participating in practice but is walking around the field without a limp and sleeve over his left leg — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 3, 2023

With star left tackle Trent Williams getting the day off on Thursday, second-year tackle Leroy Watson received the first-team reps for the 49ers at practice, per Lombardi.

Leroy Watson is the 49ers’ first-team left tackle today with an off day for Trent Williams and the Jaylon Moore injury. Big opportunity for the second-year man who converted from tight end as a rookie — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 3, 2023

OL Jon Feliciano

Veteran interior offensive lineman Jon Feliciano also missed practice on Thursday and is listed as day-to-day with a shoulder injury.

Some injuries for the 49ers today:

* RB Elijah Mitchell (abductor strain)

* G Aaron Banks (concussion)

* OL Jon Feliciano (shoulder)

* OT Jaylon Moore (bone bruise) — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) August 3, 2023

Feliciano spent last season in the Big Apple with the New York Giants. The former Miami Hurricane signed with the 49ers to provide depth on the inside of the offensive line. Along with the Giants, the veteran offensive lineman has spent time with the Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

OL Aaron Banks

Adding to the Niners’ list of injuries on the offensive line, former second-round pick Aaron Banks was ruled out of practice on Thursday and is listed in the concussion protocol.

With both Banks and Feliciano out on Thursday, Jason Poe and Nick Zakelj split the first-team reps in front of Brock Purdy at practice, per David Lombardi of The Athletic.

With Aaron Banks missing the day due to a concussion, Jason Poe and Nick Zakelj split first-team reps at LG. So Brock Purdy operated vs the first-team defense behind an O-line of: LT Leroy Watson

LG Poe/Zakelj

C Jake Brendel

RG Spencer Burford

RT Colton McKivitz Good test of… — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 3, 2023

Zakelj was the Niners’ sixth-round draft pick in 2022 out of Fordham. As a tackle, the 24-year-old guard was named to the All-Patriot League three times during his time at Fordham.

After going undrafted out of Mercer, Poe joined the 49ers in training camp and made the practice squad as a rookie. Poe spent the entire season on the practice squad last year.

Both young guards will have the chance to make an impact while the 49ers’ depth in thinned on the interior of the offensive line with Banks and Feliciano mending injuries.

