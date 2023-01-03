49ers injury updates: RB Christian McCaffrey day-to-day with ankle sprain, LG Aaron Banks out vs. Cardinals

The 49ers are dealing with a handful of injury issues heading into their 2022 season finale on Sunday vs. the Cardinals. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday had a conference call with reporters and had some additional injury updates beyond the two immediately following the team’s win over the Raiders.

Shanahan on Sunday said linebacker Dre Greenlaw hurt his back during the game. His status for Week 18 is still up in the air. Results from his testing weren’t back yet when Shanahan spoke to media Monday.

Banks was also hurt during the game and is dealing with knee and ankle sprains. He’s likely to miss the season finale, though there’s some hope he could return for the postseason.

Shanahan also said running back Christian McCaffrey is working through a mild ankle sprain and will be day-to-day. It’s unclear when exactly McCaffrey got hurt, but it didn’t appear to impact him during the game.

“I don’t,” Shanahan said when asked about the injury. “I don’t think he really felt it or complained about until after the game and I never saw it on any of the tape.”

The club leaned heavily on McCaffrey on Sunday. He amassed 193 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 28 touches. They may be able to survive Week 18 without him, but they’ll want to ensure he’s fully healthy for a postseason run.

