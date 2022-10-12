49ers injury updates: Nick Bosa sits out practice, could face Falcons

49ers injury updates: Bosa could face Falcons; Armstead, Ward out originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Defensive end Nick Bosa, tied for the NFL lead with six sacks, did not practice on Wednesday due to a groin condition.

But 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan remained hopeful Bosa will be available to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 on Sunday.

“I know he has a chance to play but he doesn’t feel well enough to go today,” Shanahan said. “So, hopefully, he’ll feel better tomorrow.”

Bosa spent time going through physical therapy with Dustin Perry, the 49ers’ head of strength and conditioning Wednesday before practice at the Greenbrier Resort. The 49ers are remaining in the Eastern time zone between road games against Carolina and Atlanta.

Veteran cornerback Jason Verrett was scheduled for a full practice while he remains on the physically unable to perform list. Verrett sustained a torn ACL in Week 1 of the 2021 season and is expected to eventually take over for starter Emmanuel Moseley, who was lost for the season with an ACL injury on Sunday against the Panthers.

The 49ers will make a decision whether to activate Verrett based on how he performs in practices.

“We got to test everything out to make sure he’s ready, not just that he’s feeling good and says he’s good and looking quick,” Shanahan said. “You got to make sure he can go through all the routes, see everything in practice — the stuff you figure out throughout in training camp.”

Safety Jimmie Ward underwent surgery and will not be available for Sunday’s game. Shanahan said a determination after 10 days whether Ward will be available to play while his left hand is in a cast.

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot and ankle) did not make the trip with the team and will not be available for Sunday’s game, Shanahan said.

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) did not practice, and his available to play against the Falcons remains in question.

Left tackle Trent Willians (left ankle) did not practice and is not expected to play Sunday.

Williams and kicker Robbie Gould (left knee) were seen working with Perry on a side field. Williams is not expected to be available this week, and the club will test Gould on Thursday or Friday to determine his availability for Sunday.

The 49ers signed kicker Sam Sloman to the practice squad this week to be available if Gould is unable to play.

Right guard Aaron Banks (knee), tight end Tyler Kroft (knee), safety Tarvarius Moore (hamstring) and wide receiver Danny Gray (illness) were limited in practice.

Banks and defensive end Samson Ebukam (Achilles) were experiencing tendinitis from playing on the artificial surface of Carolina, Shanahan said.

Running back Ty Davis-Price returned to practice after being out with an ankle sprain sustained in the 49ers’ Week 2 win against Seattle.

