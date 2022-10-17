49ers injury updates after loss at Falcons

The 49ers went into their game against the Falcons already nursing a slew of injuries. As is customary for the 2022 season, they exited the game even more banged up than they entered it.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan after Sunday’s contest spoke with the media and gave some updates on injuries from the game. Both Ray-Ray McCloud and Talanoa Hufanga were evaluated for concussions. They were both cleared to re-enter the game. Here are the rest of the injury notes from Sunday:

CB Charvarius Ward (groin)

Ward left Sunday’s game just before halftime. He was on the sidelines for the Falcons’ final possession of the second quarter and made his way to the locker room before the half ran out. The 49ers officially listed him as ‘questionable,’ but he didn’t return to the game. There was no update on the severity of the injury immediately following the game.

RT Mike McGlinchey (calf)

McGlinchey took a knee to the calf in the second quarter on a catch-and-run by Kyle Juszczyk. The right tackle tried walking back to the huddle, but eventually had to be taken to the sidelines where trainers worked on his calf. Shanahan said the injury tightened up over halftime and McGlinchey was unable to return to the game in the second half.

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee)

The 49ers linebacker depth was already being tested when starting Sam LB Azeez Al-Shaair went down with a knee sprain in Week 3. Flannigan-Fowles is typically a special teams contributor, but he was in the game on defense when the Falcons ran the clock out late in the game. On a first-and-10 Flannigan-Fowles injured his knee and didn’t return to the game.

DE Samson Ebukam (knee/Achilles)

Ebukam wasn’t removed permanently from the game, but he did limp off a couple times and at one point early in the contest was seen by TV cameras throwing his helmet in frustration before making his way to the bench. He was plagued by Achilles tendonitis throughout the week, but Shanahan in his postgame press conference also noted Ebukam is dealing with a knee issue. With the defensive line already beat up, this one is worth monitoring closely heading into the week of practice.

