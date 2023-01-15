49ers injury updates limited after postseason victory over Seattle

The 49ers got out of their playoff opener against the Seahawks with a 41-23 victory. They also got out with their health mostly intact. After the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters and said the team avoided major injuries.

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings was banged up with an ankle issue, but he re-entered the game. Defensive end Samson Ebukam also had an ankle problem, but he didn’t return. Shanahan indicated Ebukam would’ve gone back in had the 49ers not had the game had a stranglehold on the game when he exited.

There were a couple other injury scares during the game. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel had his ankle twisted by Seahawks DB Johnathan Abram and had to leave the game momentarily. DE Charles Omenihu also briefly left the game, as did linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

All three re-entered the contest and felt good enough to avoid landing on Shanahan’s post-game injury report.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire