49ers injury updates: Deebo Samuel banged up in loss to KC

The 49ers managed to avoid a major injury in Week 7, but they still came away from their 44-23 loss to the Chiefs a little worse for the wear.

Among the injured players was wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who suffered a hamstring injury during the game. Head coach Kyle Shanahan gave health updates on Samuel and a handful of other players in a conference call Monday:

WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring)

It’s unclear when Samuel hurt his hamstring against Kansas City, but he’s considered day-to-day with the injury. Missing him for the Rams game would be particularly tough given the success he’s had against Los Angeles, but with the Bye the following week it might behoove the team to sideline their star wide receiver to ensure he’s healthy down the stretch.

FB Kyle Juszczyk (finger)

Late in Sunday’s game Juszczyk stiff armed a Chiefs defender and quickly exited to the sideline where he had his right hand examined. Juszczyk broke a finger on his right hand and will likely miss Week 8 per Shanahan. Tight end Ross Dwelley has filled in for Juszczyk in the past when the fullback has been sidelined, and he figures to be next up again with no backup fullback on the roster.

LB Dre Greenlaw (calf)

Greenlaw left Sunday’s game in the second half and was walking around on the sideline with a wrap on his calf. Shanahan said the linebacker is day-to-day with that calf issue. Azeez Al-Shaair is already on IR with a knee injury which leaves San Francisco relatively thin at LB if Greenlaw is unavailable. Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles was the first LB off the bench Sunday, though that spot could be up for grabs during the week in practice if Greenlaw can’t go.

DL Arik Armstead (feet, ankle)

Shanahan said there’s a chance Armstead plays in Week 8. He hasn’t played since Week 4 against the Rams when he returned from a foot injury that sidelined him for Week 3. Another foot issue and an ankle injury cropped up after Week 4. The club opted not to put him on IR in hopes he’d be able to return within the required four-week window for short-term IR stints. It’s been three weeks since his last game. The club clearly misses his presence inside and they may try and get him back sooner instead of having him sit out through the Bye week.

