49ers injury updates coming out of Week 10 win

The 49ers got some mostly good news from head coach Kyle Shanahan when he provided injury updates after his team’s 31-10 victory over the Rams on Monday night.

His conference call Tuesday included injury an update on rookie offensive tackle Jaylon Moore, and revealed ailments for running back Elijah Mitchell and wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Here’s what came out of Monday on the injury front:

OL Jaylon Moore (knee)

Moore left Monday’s game in the second quarter with a knee injury. He’s already replacing right tackle Mike McGlinchey so a bad ailment could’ve been a huge problem for San Francisco, but Shanahan said the rookie avoided a major issue. “There’s no major structural damage, we’ll see how the week goes,” Shanahan said. If Moore misses any time, veteran Tom Compton would likely be his replacement.

CB Josh Norman (ribs)

This is an issue Norman dealt with in the lead-up to Week 10 and it didn’t get better during the game. He’ll be limited all week per Shanahan, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll miss the game barring a setback.

RB Elijah Mitchell (finger)

The 49ers’ rookie running back has already dealt with shoulder and rib injuries this year. Now he has a finger fracture that will require surgery per Shanahan. His status for Week 11 is up in the air. “He’s having his procedure done today, which we’re getting an update from the doctor this afternoon on whether he’ll be able to practice and play with that,” Shanahan said. It’ll be worth keeping a close eye on his status throughout the week of practice.

WR Deebo Samuel (shin)

Samuel emerged from his big night with a shin contusion. It didn’t seem to impact him during the game, although exactly when he got nicked up is unknown. He had 10 touches for 129 yards and two total touchdowns to help lead the way for San Francisco. Shanahan said the 49ers’ top offensive playmaker is day-to-day.

