49ers injury update: Trent Williams ruled OUT vs. Broncos

The 49ers announced left tackle Trent Williams is officially ruled out vs. the Broncos with an ankle injury.

Williams left the game early in the third quarter when he got rolled up on by center Jake Brendel. He also dealt with an ankle injury last year late in the season. A high ankle sprain kept him out of Week 18 vs. the Rams, and it bothered him into the NFC championship game.

The cart was brought out to take Williams to the locker room. He chose to walk off instead.

Williams since joining the 49ers in 2020 has missed four games – two in each season.

There’s no word on how bad the ankle injury is, but the 49ers don’t have a great replacement for him. Jaylon Moore was first off the bench at LT, but Colton McKivitz replaced him after a couple series.

Related

49ers highlights: Rookie DE Drake Jackson gets 1st-career sack

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire