49ers injury update: Trent Williams will play vs. Dallas, no players ruled out

The 49ers on Friday announced their injury report for their playoff game vs. the Dallas Cowboys, and ruled out zero players for their first postseason contest in two years.

While there weren’t any players ruled out, a handful are listed as ‘questionable.’ Perhaps the most significant name though is one that didn’t show up on the report. Left tackle Trent Williams, who missed Wednesday’s session and was limited Thursday with an elbow injury, is not on the injury report which means he’s in line to start in Dallas.

Getting Williams back is huge against a very good Cowboys front that brings three very good edge rushers and good linebacker play that can wreck the 49ers’ rushing attack. Second-year OL Colton McKivitz was fine in Williams’ stead against the Rams, but he’s not a player the 49ers wanted to move into the playoffs with when the alternative was the best left tackle in the NFL.

Here are the 49ers who are questionable Sunday:

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee)

Al-Shaair missed the final two games of the regular season and was limited Wednesday and Thursday in his return to practice. He did miss Friday’s session which is not a good sign for his availability. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said it would be “very impressive that he’s made it back” for Sunday’s game.

LB Marcell Harris (Achilles)

Harris was a late addition to the practice report in Week 18 and had to miss the game. He was a limited participant all week in the lead up to the wild-card round.

S Talanoa Hufanga (knee)

Hufanga hurt his knee against the Falcons in Week 15, missed the next two games and returned against the Rams where he aggravated his knee injury. He was limited all week.

P Mitch Wishnowsky (concussion)

Wishnowsky has one more step to clear in concussion protocol per Shanahan.

“We feel pretty optimistic he will (clear protocol),” Shanahan told reporters on Friday. “I think he has to pass one more, where I think he needs no symptoms tomorrow. But he’s been doing real well.”

If Wishnowsky can’t go the 49ers will bring Ryan Winslow off their practice squad.

