49ers injury update: S Talanoa Hufanga questionable to return vs. Falcons

The 49ers’ first injury of Week 15 cropped up late in the second quarter when it was announced rookie safety Talanoa Hufanga is questionable to return with a knee injury.

Hufanga, a fifth-round pick from USC, has seen his role expanded as the season has progressed. He contributes on special teams and in three-safety looks.

Starting strong safety Jaquiski Tartt was questionable to play this week with a glute injury. He started, but losing depth at safety could be an issue for San Francisco. Jarrod Wilson is up off the practice squad in the event Tartt also goes down and Hufanga can’t return.