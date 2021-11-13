49ers injury situation not improving much ahead of Week 10 matchup vs. Rams

The 49ers’ Friday practice participation report didn’t look a lot different from Thursday’s as the picture of what their active roster will look like Monday night against the Rams clears up.

Saturday will be the final participation report of the week and we’ll get official rulings on players’ injury statuses for Monday.

Let’s take a look at who was in and who wasn’t at Friday’s practice:

Did not participate

DL Arik Armstead (neck)

OL Tom Compton (not injury related – personal matter)

RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

CB Dre Kirkpatrick (ankle)

WR Mohamed Sanu (knee)

S Tavon Wilson (foot)

The big one here is Armstead, who was limited Thursday by a neck injury and didn’t practice Friday. This doesn’t mean he’ll be out Monday, but this is not a good sign for his availability. The rest of this group aside from Compton will probably miss the game with Sanu and Wilson both candidates for injured reserve.

Limited participation

DL Arden Key (oblique)

TE George Kittle (calf)

RB Elijah Mitchell (rib)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (neck)

CB Josh Norman (rib)

DB Jimmie Ward (quadricep)

There’s disaster potential for the 49ers if this group can’t go Monday. Ward’s return to practice is good news with head coach Kyle Shanahan expecting him to play Monday, but missing any of Kittle, Mitchell, Moseley or Norman could be severely damaging to San Francisco’s chances to swing an upset.

Full participation

C Alex Mack (not injury related – resting player)

OT Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

Williams no longer being hampered by a sprained ankle is a good sign.

