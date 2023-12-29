49ers injury report: Trent Williams not listed, good to go vs. Washington

The 49ers injury report is still crowded, but they got the best possible news on left tackle Trent Williams, who is not listed after dealing with a groin injury throughout the week.

There was some concern with Williams after he got hurt during the team’s Monday night loss to the Ravens that he may not be able to play on the quick turnaround. After limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday it looked like he might be on track to be listed as questionable on the injury report.

Instead he was not listed which means he’ll be ready to go when he visits Washington for the first time since being traded by the Commanders to the 49ers during the 2020 NFL draft.

Here’s a look at the full injury report:

Out

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee)

S Ji’Ayir Brown (knee)

TE Ross Dwelley (ankle)

WR Jauan Jennings (concussion)

OT Jaylon Moore (concussion)

Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Friday indicated Brown was fighting to play in Week 17, which is a positive sign for his chances to play in the season finale against the Rams at Levi’s Stadium.

Questionable

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

G Aaron Banks (toe)

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (illness)

RB Jordan Mason (illness)

CB Ambry Thomas (knee, hand)

Mason was sick to close the week which puts his status in some doubt. Banks is also working through the toe injury he sustained against the Ravens. He was a non-participant all three days of practice.

Not listed

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

LT Trent Williams (groin)

WR Deebo Samuel (neck)

LB Oren Burks (knee)

LB Dre Greenlaw (shoulder)

DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

QB Brock Purdy (left shoulder)

Everyone in this group was as full participant Friday and not on the final injury report. They should all be good to go Sunday.

WR Danny Gray (shoulder)

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Gray had his practice window opened after he missed the first 16 weeks with a shoulder injury. He’s still technically on IR, so he’s listed as questionable. If the team wants to play him, they’d need to activate him off the injured list and move him to the active roster. That roster move would come down Saturday before the game.

