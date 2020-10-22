49ers injury report: Trent Williams returns to practice

Kyle Madson

The 49ers on Thursday had left tackle Trent Williams back in practice after he missed Wednesday’s session with an ankle injury.

San Francisco is already dealing with a slew injuries on defense and may not have running back Raheem Mostert nor center Ben Garland for the foreseeable future. Losing Williams, who’s been playing well this season, would’ve been a particularly significant blow to the offensive line that finally got its bearings against the Rams.

There’s no guarantee Williams plays Sunday against the Patriots, but a limited Thursday session is progress toward his availability on game day. Either way, we may not know until Sunday when Williams has a chance to test his ankle.

Here’s the full practice report for Thursday:

Did not participate

LB Kwon Alexander (ankle)
RB Raheem Mostert (ankle)
S Jaquiski Tartt (groin)

Limited participation

OT Trent Williams (ankle)
RB Jeff Wilson (calf)

Full participation

CB Dontae Johnson (groin)