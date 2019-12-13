49ers injury report: Six defensive starters out Sunday vs. Falcons

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers' defense has been hit hard with injuries, but it's not quite as bad looking forward as you might think.

Coach Kyle Shanahan announced that six defensive players have been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Falcons. Rumors have been swirling about the timeframe for a few of those players, most notably pass rusher Dee Ford and cornerback Richard Sherman.

"I can play in this game if we had to have it," Sherman said. "Kyle and them are more cautious than I am. I'd play in this game if they weren't putting the governor on me, but you know, you got to listen to the coaching staff and training staff.

"I told them I just needed a couple of days. And I needed a couple of days, and I feel great today. I ran 19, 20 miles an hour today. That's all you really need to play."

Ford implied on Friday the same type of positive outlook as Sherman after Shanahan was less than optimistic about his return during the regular season. Ford hopes to be back in action by Week 17.

Nose tackle D.J. Jones is on the list even though he officially will be placed on injured reserve, with Kentavius Street taking his roster spot. The team has until 1 p.m. PT on Saturday to make the move.

Here is the full status report for Falcons vs. 49ers:

49ers

OUT

NT D.J. Jones (ankle)

DL Dee Ford (hamstring)

CB Richard Sherman (hamstring)

DB K'Waun Williams (concussion)

S Jaquiski Tartt (ribs)

DL Jullian Taylor (elbow)













Falcons

OUT

DE Allen Bailey (not injury related)

G James Carpenter (concussion)

T Ty Sambrailo (hamstring)







QUESTIONABLE

CB Isaiah Oliver (shoulder)



