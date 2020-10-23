49ers injury report: Safety Jimmie Ward will not play vs. Patriots

49ers injury report: Ward will not play vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There is new setback in the 49ers' defensive backfield.

Starting free safety Jimmie Ward on Friday landed on the team's injury report with a status of "out" for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. Ward strained his quadriceps during practice on Thursday, coach Kyle Shanahan said.

The 49ers already knew they will not have the services of strong safety Jaquiski Tartt, who is out with a groin injury. Tartt and Ward have started all six games together this season at the 49ers' safety positions.

Marcell Harris will start for Tartt. Tarvarius Moore would be next up into the starting lineup in place of Ward, but Shanahan did not disclose who will start. The 49ers would likely elevate veteran safety Johnathan Cyprien from the practice squad to fill a spot on the team's 48-player game-day roster.

In a rare piece of positive health news, the 49ers did not list left tackle Trent Williams on the injury report, suggesting he is 100-percent cleared to play. Williams sat out practice on Wednesday due to an ankle sprain. He was limited in practice on Thursday.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Ward’s uncertainty is the latest personnel issue the 49ers have faced to top-line defensive players this season.

Defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas are out for the season with knee injuries. Cornerback Richard Sherman (calf) and defensive end Dee Ford (back) will not be back anytime sooner than Week 12, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Nickel back K’Waun Williams is working back from a knee sprain and could return to practice off injured reserve next week. Linebacker Kwon Alexander was ruled out for Sunday's game with an ankle injury.

The 49ers also ruled out running back Raheem Mostert, who sustained a high ankle sprain in the team’s Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams. He is expected to be placed on injured reserve on Saturday, which means he will miss a minimum of three games.

Mostert is the 49ers' leading rusher with 303 yards on 51 carries (5.9 average) despite missing the equivalent of three full games this season with knee and ankle injuries. In Mostert's absence, the 49ers will turn to Jerick McKinnon, Jeff Wilson and JaMycal Hasty. Wilson is listed as questionable with a calf injury.

Here is the 49ers’ official injury report for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots: