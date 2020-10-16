49ers injury report: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo says ankle is 'feeling great'

49ers' Garoppolo says ankle is 'feeling great' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took part in a full week of practice, and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan does not expect him to exhibit any physical limitations Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

“Jimmy is in a better spot this week than he was last week,” Shanahan said on Friday. “I expect him to go out and play well, and that’s how I’ll judge him.”

Garoppolo returned to limited practice last week after missing two games with a high right ankle sprain. He struggled in the first half of the 49ers’ 43-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins and was benched at the beginning of the third quarter.

This week, he took part in full practices on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“It’s feeling great this week. It really is,” Garoppolo said after practice on Friday. “Made a lot of improvements, just that couple of extra days, I think, (to) consistently get better. Just one of those things, you got to keep working at it.”

Garoppolo is not even listed on the team’s injury report heading into the Week 6 matchup against the Rams on Sunday Night Football.

And Shanahan said Garoppolo's physical condition is not a concern this week.

“I’m not thinking about the ankle, and don’t think he is, going into the game,” Shanahan said. “You try to get to a point where you’re healthy enough to play, which a lot of guys are at. But a lot of guys have injuries they have to play through.”

The 49ers on Friday officially ruled out linebacker Kwon Alexander (ankle) and cornerback Dontae Johnson (groin) from playing in Sunday’s game. Shanahan said he is hoping the club will not have to place Alexander on injured reserve, which would require that he miss three games.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is on pace to return to action after missing two games with a concussion. He still has one step remaining before being completely cleared out of the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Here is the 49ers’ official injury report for their Week 6 game against the Rams:

Out

LB Kwon Alexander (ankle), CB Dontae Johnson (groin)

Questionable

S Marcell Harris (ankle), CB Emmanuel Moseley (concussion), RB Jeffery Wilson (calf)