49ers injury report: QB Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out, TE George Kittle doubtful

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance will make his first NFL start this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals. On the final injury report of Week 5, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was ruled out with a calf injury he suffered in the team’s Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He was unable to practice all week.

Also ruled out was cornerback K’Waun Williams, who also missed the whole week of practice with a calf injury.

Lance might be without the 49ers’ best offensive player, tight end George Kittle. He also was unable to practice all week with a calf injury and is officially listed as doubtful for the game.

Defensive end Samson Ebukam (hamstring) and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) are both questionable. Ebukam only practiced on a limited basis on Friday. Kinlaw was limited all week.

