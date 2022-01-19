49ers injury report: No Nick Bosa to start week of practice for divisional playoffs

The 49ers had to open their week of practice ahead of the divisional playoffs without star defensive end Nick Bosa.

Bosa was one of two players absent from Tuesday’s practice because of a concussion he suffered late in the second quarter of San Francisco’s wild-card win. He is still in the phase of concussion protocol where he’s unable to participate in on-field work.

With their matchup vs. the Packers slated for Saturday the week of practices was moved up a day. Here’s what Tuesday’s practice report looks like:

Did not participate

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

DL Nick Bosa (concussion)

DL Jordan Willis (ankle)

Bosa’s non-participation isn’t a great sign for his availability Saturday, but he could still be cleared. Wednesday will be a big day for that. Willis suffered a high ankle sprain in the second quarter and his ability to suit up Sunday is in danger.

Limited participation

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (right shoulder, right thumb)

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

LB Marcell Harris (Achilles)

S Talanoa Hufanga (knee)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

CB Ambry Thomas (knee)

LB Fred Warner (ankle)

There aren’t any surprises here since all of these players have been dealing with injuries. Thomas is dealing with a contusion and is expected to play vs. Green Bay per head coach Kyle Shanahan. Warner’s participation is an excellent sign. Shanahan said he sprained his ankle Sunday vs. Dallas, but given how the injury looked right away it appeared to be much worse.

Not listed

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

DL Maurice Hurst

Hurst was a scratch vs. the Cowboys despite not showing up on the injury report. The team may need him vs. Green Bay though with Bosa dealing with a concussion and Willis potentially out with his ankle injury. Having depth on the defensive line is vital for the 49ers, and it appears Hurst will be available after missing much of the season with a calf issue.

