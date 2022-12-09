49ers injury report: Nick Bosa questionable vs. Buccaneers

A handful of the 49ers’ health questions were answered Friday when the club released its Week 14 injury report.

It’s worth noting this week that San Francisco will face the Seahawks on Thursday night, so the club may navigate some of its injury situations based on that.

Here’s the Week 14 injury report:

Out

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

DB Tarvarius Moore (knee)

DL Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral)

There aren’t any surprises here. Garoppolo and Ridgeway could miss the rest of the regular season, and Moore is expected to miss a few weeks.

Questionable

DE Nick Bosa (hamstring)

Bosa didn’t practice at all during the week, which gives us a clue as to where he is physically a couple days out from Sunday. This is the injury where the 49ers could be keeping an eye toward their short week and a crucial game against the Seahawks on Thursday.

Not listed

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

OL Spencer Burford (ankle)

RB Christian McCaffrey (knee)

WR Deebo Samuel (quadricep)

This entire group was limited Wednesday and Thursday before a full session Friday. None of them are on the injury report and should be considered ready to go for Sunday.

Buccaneers injury report

Doubtful

S Mike Edwards (hamstring)

S Antoine Winfield (ankle)

RT Tristan Wirfs (ankle, knee)

Questionable

RB Leonard Fournette (foot)

DT Akiem Hicks (foot)

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadricep)

