49ers injury report: Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward full practice participants

SANTA CLARA -- Defensive end Nick Bosa and defensive back Jimmie Ward are completely off the 49ers' injury reports for the first time this season.

Bosa did not miss any of the first three games as he nursed an ankle injury, while Ward sat out the first three games after undergoing surgery to repair his broken right ring finger. Both are fully recovered from their injuries and have been full participants at practice this week.

Bosa is likely to get his second start of the season Monday night when the 49ers face the Cleveland Browns, as defensive end Dee Ford did not practice Thursday or Friday. Ford has been managing a quadriceps condition and knee tendinitis.

Left tackle Joe Staley (fibula) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (foot) are expected to miss multiple games. Justin Skule will make his second start at left tackle, while Emmanuel Moseley takes over for Witherspoon.

The 49ers have not stated what Ward's role will be against the Browns, but defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said he remains firm in his belief that Ward is one of the team's best 11 defensive players. The 49ers have a decision to make whether to start Ward or Tarvarius Moore at free safety.

"I do believe he is still one of the best 11," Saleh said. ‘His versatility allows us the ability to use him in many different ways, and I guess everyone will find out on Monday."

Running back Tevin Coleman went through a second day of limited work after missing the past two games with a high left ankle sprain. It remains uncertain if Coleman will be available to play against the Browns.

How is Tevin Coleman looking at #49ers practice? See for yourself. pic.twitter.com/rJlXifAR9w — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 4, 2019

Cleveland, meanwhile, appears as if its depth at cornerback will be tested. Starting cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams have not practiced this week due to hamstring injuries.

Browns wide receivers Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry are expected to play. Beckham has been bothered by a hip condition, while Landry on Friday cleared the NFL's concussion protocol. Beckham and Landry took part in full practice.

49ers participation report

Did not practice

DE Dee Ford (quadricep)

T Joe Staley (fibula)

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (foot)







Limited

RB Tevin Coleman (ankle)



Browns participation report

Did not practice

LB Willie Harvey (shoulder)

T Kendall Lamm (knee)

CB Denzel Ward (hamstring)

CB Greedy Williams (hamstring)









Limited

S Morgan Burnett (quadricep)

WR Rashard Higgins (knee)

T Christopher Hubbard (foot)

S Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring)









Full participation

WR Odell Beckham (hip)

WR Jarvis Landry (concussion, shoulder)

K Austin Seibert (right hip)







