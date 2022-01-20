49ers injury report: Nick Bosa 'looking good' to face Packers

Final 49ers-Packers injury report: Bosa 'looking good' to play originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Even after it was revealed Monday 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sustained a right shoulder sprain to go with his right thumb injury, it seemed to be a given he would remain in the lineup.

The 49ers made it official on Thursday, as Garoppolo was listed with no injury designation on the team's final status report before traveling to Green Bay for the team's NFC divisional-round playoff game against the Packers.

"He's thrown the ball great, and he looks as good as he did the week before," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Defensive end Nick Bosa took part in warmups with his teammates on Thursday for the second day in a row, a sign he is advancing through the NFL's return-to-play concussion protocol. He was listed as "questionable" on the official injury report.

"You got to put him on there (the injury report) because of the steps of the protocol," Shanahan said. "But it's looking good."

Bosa sustained a concussion late in the first half of the 49ers' wild-card round playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys and did not play in the second half.

Starting cornerback Ambry Thomas is also listed as questionable with a knee contusion. Shanahan said if Thomas is unable to play, either Dontae Johnson or Josh Norman would get the call.

"I'm hoping he'll go," Shanahan said of Thomas. "That's why we got him as questionable. I think he'll be all right, but that'll come down to seeing how he is on game day."

Garoppolo was less effective in the second half on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys after sustaining a right shoulder sprain.

In the first half, Garoppolo completed 11 of 14 pass attempts for 133 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions as the 49ers built a 16-9 lead at halftime. In the second half, Garoppolo completed just 5 of 11 attempts for 33 yards with one interception.

The 49ers held on for a 23-17 win over Dallas that sets up their showdown with the Packers at Lambeau Field on Saturday night.

49ers injury report

Questionable: DL Nick Bosa (concussion), CB Ambry Thomas (knee), DL Jordan Willis (ankle)

Packers injury report

Doubtful: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back)

Questionable: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), T David Bakhtiari (knee)

The Packers on Thursday activated receiver Randall Cobb off injured reserve to be available to face the 49ers. Edge rushers Za’Darius Smith (back) and Whitney Mercilus (biceps) could be brought off IR on Friday to be eligible to play.

