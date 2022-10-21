49ers injury report: Nick Bosa, Trent Williams, Jimmie Ward all IN vs. Chiefs

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Friday delivered the club’s Week 7 injury report for their matchup against the Chiefs. The bits of good news continued to trickle in after a week of positive steps on the health front for San Francisco.

Here’s who’s in, out and questionable Sunday:

Out

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

DL Arik Armstead (feet, ankle)

Armstead didn’t practice at all during the week. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the team aims for a post-bye return for the defensive tackle.

Questionable

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Charvarius Ward (groin)

Talanoa Hufanga (concussion)

Ward was on hand for Friday’s practice according to reporters at the team facility. He missed Wednesday and Thursday, but still has a chance to play against his former team after tweaking his groin in Week 6. Hufanga has one more test to pass before he can be cleared from concussion protocol per Shanahan.

Not listed

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

LT Trent Williams

DE Nick Bosa

FS Jimmie Ward

Shanahan’s optimism on Williams and Bosa after Sunday’s game turned out to be well-placed. They’ll both suit up against the Chiefs. For Williams it’ll be his first game since he suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 3. Ward sounded like a long shot to start the week, but he was able to get through the week of practice with his surgically-repaired hand wrapped in a giant cast.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire