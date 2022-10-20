49ers injury report: Nick Bosa, Trent Williams, Jimmie Ward return to practice for 49ers

The 49ers started off Week 7 with a mixed bag of good and bad injury news. Given their injury woes this season though, a mixed bag that includes some positivity on the health front is a substantial improvement over the first six weeks when the injury hits kept coming with no substantial pieces of optimism.

Wednesday’s practice to open the team’s Week 7 preparations though featured a handful of good news with several starters returning to the practice field, including one slightly unexpected addition.

Here’s the Wednesday participation report:

Did not participate

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

DL Samson Ebukam (Achilles)

S Talanoa Hufanga (concussion)

RT Mike McGlinchey (calf)

CB Charvarius Ward (groin)

This is where the bad injury news resides, though a missed session Wednesday doesn’t necessarily spell ‘doom.’ Ward, McGlinchey and Ebukam are all considered day-today, while Hufanga remains in the concussion protocol and unable to practice. Shanahan sounded at least hopeful all four would be able to go Sunday, though that will depend on their progress throughout the week. Armstead he was less optimistic with, indicating a return after the team’s Week 10 Bye is more likely.

Limited participation

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

DL Nick Bosa (groin)

DL Drake Jackson (knee)

DB Jimmie Ward (hand)

LT Trent Williams (ankle)

It’s important to pump the brakes since it is only Wednesday, but having Bosa, Williams and Ward all on the field is a good sign to start the week. Shanahan seemed optimistic Bosa and Williams could return against Kansas City. It sounded less likely Monday that Ward would be able to go with the cast on his broken hand, but he’s giving it a go in practice to see if he’ll be able to suit up Sunday perhaps a week earlier than anticipated.

Full participation

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee)

TE Tyler Kroft (knee)

TE Charlie Woerner (shoulder)

Kroft hasn’t been active since spraining his MCL in Week 2, but he’s back as a full participant after being limited last week and missing the Falcons game. Flannigan-Fowles and Woerner were both banged up in Atlanta, but unhindered to begin the week.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire