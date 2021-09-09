49ers injury report: Multiple defensive starters miss 1st practice of Week 1

Kyle Madson
·2 min read
The 49ers had a mixed bag of injury news on the first practice report of the regular season. They had a couple key defensive starters practicing in full, and QB Trey Lance participated, but they were also without a pair of defensive starters.

Here’s Wednesday’s practice report:

Did not participate

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

DT Kevin Givens (hip) WR Jalen Hurd (knee) DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee) There a few concerning things to keep an eye on here. Kinlaw and Moseley both figure to be defensive starters, and Moseley has missed a couple weeks with that injury. Givens is expected to be a significant contributor on the defensive line as well, so his ailment will be worth keeping an eye on as well moving into the later part of the week. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Hurd could be IR-bound after his knee didn't respond well to playing in the final preseason game.

Limited participation

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

QB Trey Lance (right finger) This is actually good news since Lance was throwing footballs again Wednesday after not throwing or taking snaps Monday. He's still working back from a chip fracture on his right index finger, and the club may limit him all week to see if he can be ready to play by Sunday.

Full participation

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

WR Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) G Aaron Banks (shoulder) DE Nick Bosa (knee) DE Dee Ford (back) LB Dre Greenlaw (hip) CB Jason Verrett (foot) Bosa and Ford's returns will be huge for the 49ers' defense this year, and Verrett's full participation is a really good sign for him. Having a healthy Aiyuk is a key for the 49ers' passing game this year as well.

