49ers injury report: Moody expected to kick Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers expect rookie kicker Jake Moody to suit up Sunday for the team’s 2023 NFL season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“He’s looking good now,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday. “And I feel good about him. I’d be surprised if he’s not there.

“So we’ll keep going at the pace we’re at. As long as he doesn’t have a setback, we should be all right.”

Moody sustained a quadriceps strain while kicking at the team’s facility on Aug. 22. He has been going through physical therapy to rebuild his leg strength in the two weeks since the injury.

The 49ers this week signed kicker Matthew Wright to the practice squad. The club must elevate Wright from the practice squad by 1 p.m. (PT) Saturday in order for him to be available for Sunday’s game.

Moody was one of seven players the 49ers listed as “limited” on Wednesday as the team held its first full practice to prepare to face the Steelers.

Tight end George Kittle was limited after dealing with an adductor (groin) issue since before the first preseason game. He played 12 snaps in the 49ers’ final preseason game but aggravated the condition.

Wide receiver/return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud received medical clearance to return to practice in a limited fashion. McCloud underwent surgery Aug. 11 to repair a fractured left wrist. He has not practiced in more than a month.

If McCloud does not play in Sunday’s game, rookie Ronnie Bell is expected to handle the team’s punt-return duties.

Starting safeties Tashaun Gipson and Talanoa Hufanga were scheduled for limited work during practice.

Gipson has experienced general soreness, he said, while Hufanga missed the four days leading up to the preseason finale with a Baker cyst, a fluid-filled growth behind the knee.

Linebacker Oren Burks was limited with a knee injury he sustained in an inadvertent collision with Raiders receiver Davante Adams during a joint practice on Aug. 11. Also, running back Jordan Mason (foot) was limited at Wednesday’s practice.

