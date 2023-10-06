49ers injury report: Mitchell will be inactive vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers will be close to full strength for their primetime matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on “Sunday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium.

On Friday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announced that running back Elijah Mitchell will not play due to a knee injury and backup offensive lineman John Feliciano is questionable as he progresses through the NFL's concussion protocol.

“It’s been week-to-week but it’s day-to-day because he had a chance this week,” Shanahan said of Mitchell.

The 49ers will move forward with Christian McCaffrey getting the lion’s share of snaps at running back with J.P. Mason and Ty Davis-Price in secondary roles.

All other players who were on the injury report throughout the week leading up to the 49ers Sunday night contest were listed as full participants in Friday’s session.

The Cowboys also have two players with injury designations for Sunday. Tight end Peyton Hendershot (ankle) has been ruled out while linebacker Damone Clark (shoulder) is listed as questionable.

With both teams nearing full strength, Sunday's game should be a physical and competitive contest under the bright lights on national TV.

