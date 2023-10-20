49ers injury report: McCaffrey, Samuel, Williams miss practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — Running back Christian McCaffrey went through physical therapy exercises on a side field at the start of 49ers practice on Friday.

McCaffrey was seen running, cutting and doing high knees with a member of the 49ers’ athletic training staff. He did not appear to be showing any signs of discomfort.

McCaffrey was limited to his conditioning and rehab work and did not take part in practice.

His status for the 49ers’ game Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings remains in question, though it appears as if his odds of playing are increasing. McCaffrey was held out of practice Friday with what the team describes as an oblique injury.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) did not practice, either. Samuel and Williams were not spotted as practice began.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said on Thursday that McCaffrey, Samuel and Williams are “day to day” due to their injuries, which occurred during the 49ers’ 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.

The 49ers got some good news on Friday, as linebacker Dre Greenlaw returned to limited practice after missing a week with a hamstring injury.

Left guard Aaron Banks returned to limited practice on Friday after sitting out a day with an ankle sprain. Nickel back Isaiah Oliver (knee) was also limited.

49ers injury report

No practice

RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique)

WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder)

T Trent Williams (ankle)

Limited

G Aaron Banks (ankle)

LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring)

CB Isaiah Oliver (knee)

Full participation

S George Odum (quadricep)

Vikings injury report

No practice

G Ezra Cleveland (foot)

Limited

CB Akayleb Evans (oblique)

DE Patrick Jones (shoulder)

WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring)

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast