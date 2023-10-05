49ers injury report: McCaffrey ‘feels great' after veteran day off originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey got his rest for the week.

After being granted a veteran rest day on Wednesday, it was a full day back at work on Thursday for McCaffrey in 87-degree weather on the 49ers’ practice field.

McCaffrey and veteran left tackle Trent Williams returned to practice after each player received a veteran day of rest.

“I feel great,” McCaffrey said. “The body feels great. I think even when you take the off day, all the trainers and strength-and-conditioning coaches do a good job of keeping you moving, keeping you in shape.

“But at the same time, getting a day off every once in a while feels great on your body.”

The 49ers should be near full strength on Sunday night in their Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium.

McCaffrey leads the NFL in rushing attempts (80) and yards rushing (459) while playing 81 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (ankle) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (heel) also returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday.

Running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) did not practice, and his status remains in question for Sunday night.

Backup offensive lineman and special-teams player Jon Feliciano was seen going through conditioning on a side field, an indication that he is progressing through the NFL’s return-to-play concussion protocol.

Wide receivers Deebo Samuel (knee and ribs) and Jauan Jennings (shin) were limited in practice for the second day in a row and appear to be on pace to play against the Cowboys.

49ers injury report

No practice

C Jon Feliciano (concussion)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

Limited

LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle)

WR Jauan Jennings (shin)

WR Deebo Samuel (ribs, knee)

CB Charvarius Ward (heel)

Cowboys injury report

No practice

TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle)

Limited

LB Damone Clark (shoulder)

S Malik Hooker (shoulder)

LB Micah Parsons (knee)

Full participation

RB Rico Dowdle (hip)

T Chuma Edoga (knee)

WR CeeDee Lamb (knee)

G Zack Martin (thigh)

T Tyron Smith (knee)

