49ers injury report: Marcell Harris to start in place of Jaquiski Tartt

BRADENTON, Fla. – Marcell Harris on Sunday will be back where he ended his rookie season with the 49ers.

Harris will take over as the 49ers' starter at strong safety with Jaquiski Tartt out for at least one game after sustaining cracked ribs in the team's 20-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13.

Tartt and backup defensive tackle Jullian Taylor (elbow) have been ruled out for the 49ers' game Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Two of the 49ers' seldom-used wide receivers, Marquise Goodwin and Dante Pettis, are listed as questionable, along with left tackle Joe Staley. Goodwin has knee and foot issues, according to the team, while Pettis has already missed one game with a knee injury.

Staley has missed three games after surgery to repair a fractured and dislocated finger. He is expected to play Sunday.

All other 49ers players, including Dee Ford and Richard Sherman, will be available for Sunday's game.

Harris started the final five games of his rookie season after being a sixth-round draft pick from Florida in 2018. He did not earn a spot on the team's 53-man roster at the beginning of this season. Harris was promoted from the practice squad in October and has appeared in nine games this season.

"I'm real happy for Marcell," coach Kyle Shanahan said on "49ers Game Plan," which airs Saturday at 7 p.m. on NBC Bay Area (Ch. 3). "He's gone come a long way, in that he was a very good college player, tore his Achilles his senior year, which really hurt him. That's why we were able to get him in the draft. It affected him his whole rookie year.

"He's been able to string together about eight months where he has been healthy, and when you're made of the right stuff, you have the talent and you can stay healthy, you usually just need the time."

Story continues

Harris took over for Tartt on Sunday and made one of the top plays in the game when he took the ball away from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on a running play to create a turnover.

[RELATED: Sanders has been valuable resource for 49ers' young WRs]

49ers injury report

Out

S Jaquiski Tartt (ribs)

DT Jullian Taylor (elbow)





Questionable

WR Marquise Goodwin (knee, foot)

WR Dante Pettis (knee)

T Joe Staley (finger)







49ers injury report: Marcell Harris to start in place of Jaquiski Tartt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area