49ers injury report: LB Dre Greenlaw out of first Week 2 practice

The 49ers escaped their season opener without any serious injury issues, and now they’ll start Week 2 with a relatively short list of players on their practice report.

San Francisco on Wednesday released its first practice participation report and it featured only two absences with four players listed in total.

Here’s what the first practice report of Week 2 looks like:

Did not participate

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

LT Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

It’s not particularly good news that Greenlaw is dealing with a groin issue already. However, head coach Kyle Shanahan said, “It’s just wear and tear. It’s just still sore.” Ideally for San Francisco a couple days of rest will help Greenlaw get healthy in time for Sunday.

Full participation

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

TE George Kittle (groin)

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (wrist)

These are two great signs for the 49ers. Kittle was limited all of last week and questionable for Sunday’s game. That he played, didn’t suffer any setbacks, and is good to participate in full Wednesday points to him being closer to 100 percent when he suits up Sunday. McCloud also played and handled kick returns without suffering any setbacks to his surgically repaired wrist.

Not listed

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

QB Brock Purdy

SS Talanoa Hufanga

CB Charvarius Ward

DE Nick Bosa

It’s remarkable that Purdy is already off the injury report when the initial timeline for his return from offseason elbow surgery had in doubt whether he’d be able to play by Week 2. Hufanga was in and out of practice with a knee issue in Week 1, and Ward was questionable with a heel injury that forced him to miss Thursday’s session. Bosa was limited Thursday and a full go Friday, and now it appears he’s back getting a full workload in practice as he catches up on his missed offseason time. The fact none of this group is even on the injury report is a terrific early sign for San Francisco.

