49ers injury report: Kwon Alexander, Jaquiski Tartt doubtful in Week 8

49ers injury report: Alexander, Tartt doubtful vs. Seahawks

The 49ers announced their injury report Friday for their key Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks:

Also, the 49ers must make decisions by Saturday, 1 p.m., whether to activate running back Tevin Coleman, tight end Jordan Reed and nickel back K'Waun Williams from the practice squad.

"I know all three have a chance," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "I'd say K'Waun and Tevin more than Jordan.

"Hopefully, there's no setbacks and we'll get at least two of them up."

All three players are eligible to be removed from the injured reserve list. The 49ers are at the 53-player limit, so any move to activate those players must be met with corresponding transactions to create spots on the roster.

The 49ers are expected to place running back Jeff Wilson on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. Any player who goes on IR is required to miss at least three weeks.

Defensive lineman Kentavius Street is listed as questionable on the injury report with a non-COVID-19 illness. If Street has no symptoms tomorrow and passes his second test, he will be able to play.

Street probably will not be available to fly with the team because the result is likely to be returned after the 49ers travel to Seattle. He would have to fly separately, Shanahan said.

As for the Seahawks, former 49ers Carlos Hyde and Mike Iupati have been listed as doubtful for Sunday, while star safety Jamal Adams is questionable.