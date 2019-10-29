49ers injury report: Joe Staley, others not expected to face Cardinals

SANTA CLARA – Coach Kyle Shanahan appears to be pointing more toward the 49ers' Week 10 game for the returns of four injured starters.

Left tackle Joe Staley likely will not make his return to action on Thursday night after being scheduled for another week of limited practice in preparation to face the Arizona Cardinals on a short week, Shanahan said.

"Without us having a full-speed practice, it's going to be tough to simulate some stuff in the next day and a half," Shanahan said. "We'll see how he feels, but (he's) more doubtful. Still a chance."

The 49ers are scheduled to practice Tuesday evening at 5:20 p.m. under the lights of Levi's Stadium to get prepared for this week's game, which kicks off Thursday night in Glendale, Arizona.

Staley has been out since Week 2 with a fractured left fibula, which he suffered Sept. 15 in Cincinnati. Justin Skule is expected to make his sixth consecutive start vs. Arizona at left tackle.

Shanahan said he feels good about Staley being available to face the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football on Nov. 11. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk (knee), right tackle Mike McGlinchey (knee) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (foot) could also return to face the Seahawks.

Running backs Matt Breida (foot) and Raheem Mostert (quadriceps) are not scheduled to practice Tuesday. Shanahan seemed optimistic Breida will be able to play, but time will tell.

